Ultralight tandem launched by AirDesign

Watch: We caught up with AirDesign’s Niko Assael at the Testivol de Pelvoux in France

AirDesign have unveiled a 2.6kg singleskin tandem aimed at hike-and-fly pilots or mountaineers looking for the lightest possible means of descent after an ascent.

The manufacturer says inflation is “fast and efficient” with the Ronin-Bi rising smoothly and lifting off quickly while a progressive flare provides a “comfortable touchdown”.

Creating such a lightweight tandem presented several challenges, say designers Stephan Stiegler and Hugo Chaboud. “The first challenge lies in the structure. The wing must be able to withstand 1,500kg of load for more than three seconds without flinching. To achieve such a featherweight despite these constraints, every seam, every cell is crafted with the utmost care.

“The second challenge was behaviour. Drawing on the experience gained with the UFO Bi, we knew exactly which improvements to aim for – extreme compactness, a more generous flare and a more agile, lighter turn.”

Lightness does not mean fragility, they add. “We deliberately accepted a few extra grams in order to integrate larger reinforcements, ensuring long-term durability and structural strength. The Ronin-Bi is built to last, whatever adventures lie ahead.”

When paired with the lightweight Le Slip 2 harness, the complete package can fit in a 24l rucksack.

“The AirDesign R&D team’s experience in developing singleskin wings made it possible to create an ultralight tandem that sacrifices nothing in terms of flying pleasure. Even with this extreme singleskin tandem design, the enjoyment in flight remains fully intact,” they say.

The AirDesign Ronin-Bi has a weight range of 120kg to 185kg. Some colour customisation is possible.

ad-gliders.com