Hike-and-Fly Comp season kicks off

The hike-and-fly comp season is now underway with several events kicking off last weekend. The Swiss Championships were held at the Jura Hike & Fly, and won by Chrigel Maurer and Serena Ronchi in their respective categories. Nicolas Bourqui and Jean Morisetti were second and third overall and Linda Hoch and Sarah Zimmermann second and third in the female category.

“What an incredible adventure!” organisers said. “From the first takeoff to the last landing, this edition was full of emotion, beautiful flights, and unforgettable moments.”

“We had three great days with difficult circumstances, but thanks to the perfect task setting and good organisation it was a pleasure,” Chrigel posted afterwards. “For me this was an important start into the new season, with new confidence I am confidently facing the next race and the X-Pyr in June.”

Serena Ronchi described challenging conditions with a stable lower layer on the first day meaning she wasn’t able to reach all turnpoints and a strengthening south-west wind on day two. Despite others turning back and a strong headwind she decided to go for it. “I managed to tag the turnpoint and made it back just ten minutes before the end of the time window. It wasn’t easy at all, but sometimes you just have to trust that luck will be on your side.”

On the final day the task was shortened. She added: In total: 52km and 4,450m of elevation gain, plenty of ‘Youhouuu!’, a few “Oh no…”, lots of ‘where is the thermal?’, countless lessons learned, and great exchanges with fellow pilots.”

Meanwhile 1,400km north, X-Scotia managed to put on two days of competition, held for the first time in Glencoe. “The organising team agonised over the route because of the weather forecast but in the end there was some great flying – for some,” Mike Jardine said. “And a lot of walking for others. 45% of the field completed in the first day and only two didn’t make the finish by cut off time.”

Hike mode at X-Scotia 2026



He added: “Participant reaction was incredibly positive and everyone is blown away by the big mountain flying environment and Glencoe Mountain Resort was the ideal base. The race was won by Dougie Swanson-Low, completing his quest to win all four of the UK hike-and-fly races – X-Eryri, X-Lakes, Dragon Hike and Fly and X-Scotia.

“The forecast wasn’t good, with a high certainty for rain and low clouds,” he posted afterwards. “The route was fairly modest in length, but really well chosen and achievable on foot if the weather deteriorated further – roughly 60km to run or 40km in straight lines.”



Given poor fitness, he knew his only hope was to fly and waited on launch hoping for the cloud to burn off. The decision paid off. He launched into the gloom with Tom Webb but found broken patches of convergence in Glen Etive. “I surf the three sisters and squeeze through a col.” Tom was forced to land in Glencoe village while Dougie managed to soar up the Pap of Glencoe (Sgorr na Cache) and get a clear lead.

“A further five pilots made goal on the Saturday, including first woman, Emma Withers (third overall), tied with Alex Parameter (5hrs 11 mins after Dougie),” organisers said.

The Bordairrace hike-and-fly race also held their first event of the season, in the Pinzgau valley, Austria. It was won by Falko Staps. In second was Bastian Herold and third went to Matthias Hohlriede.

Jura Hike & Fly

X-Scotia

Bordairrace