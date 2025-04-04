Ozone Swiftmax 2
Ozone unveil Swiftmax 2 tandem

Optimised trimming make it easy to take off

Ozone have launched the Swiftmax 2, a high performance EN-B tandem designed for cross country flights, whether with friends or clients. They say if offers exceptional glide performance, thermalling efficiency and passenger comfort in a robust design. Its wide load range also make it ideal for professional tandem pilots.

New features include new aerfoil, winglets, rollercam trimmers and 20mm risers. They say the winglets improve roll stability and reduce parasitic movements, enhancing comfort for both pilot and passenger. Since roll is often what causes nausea in passengers the chances of motion sickness are reduced.

The light canopy and optimised trimming make it easy on take off, from nil to strong winds, they say.

Ozone Swiftmax 2

“The SwiftMax was very popular and we wanted to offer an improved version of this highly desirable tandem XC machine,” says David Dagault, chief designer.

“As well as keeping the light design, we have also focused our attention to improve ageing and robustness. The best fabrics have been chosen to offer the best compromise between lightweight and strength, and the structure has been redesigned to optimise weight saving but also strengthen the critical areas in order to improve longevity.”

Ozone’s Russell Ogden says it’s a “super strong structure” that “absorbs turbulence” and offers a “magic-carpet like ride for pilot and passenger”.

“Setting the trimmers asymmetrically whilst thermalling gave me an even better handling feel. Slowing the inside and accelerating the outside a few centimetres lightens the brake pressure and increases the roll yaw response for additional efficiency in climb performance,” he adds.

Ozone Swiftmax 2

The Ozone Swiftmax 2 is available in three colours and one size 41, which offers a weight range of 120kg to 230kg.

flyozone.com

