Nova launch Bion 3 Tandem

With its “easy handling” and “reliable takeoff and landing behaviour”, Nova unveiled the Bion 3 Tandem in March, promising “uncompromising performance across the entire weight spectrum”. It has an aspect ratio of 5.3 and is aimed at both leisure pilots seeking to take passengers cross country as well professional tandem pilots looking for a reliable and durable workhorse.

Nova pilot Aaron Durogati says: “The BION 3 is a fantastic tandem glider for professional use. Takeoffs and landings are super easy, just like they should be with a tandem wing. And in the air, the brake pressure is light and comfortable, even when you’re circling in thermals.”

Nova say its reliable launch behaviour is its stand-out characteristic. “The Bion 3 rises precisely and dependably overhead in a variety of terrains and wind conditions, impressing with its low lift-off speed. At the end of the flight, its excellent flare potential ensures a safe and gentle landing, even in calm conditions.”

They also say it works well across a wide weight-range. “With low loading, the Bion 3 is agile and offers a significant speed increase while maintaining high stability. Under high wing loading, brake pressure remains moderate, and both takeoff and landing speeds stay pleasantly low.”

They add: “The new profile excels with outstanding thermal handling when the trimmers are closed. When the trimmers are open, the Bion 3 offers exceptionally high speed while maintaining impressive glide performance.”

Designed according to the principle “as light as possible, as strong as necessary,” the Bion 3 weighs 6.8kg in the size L, which covers a weight range of 110kg to 250kg.

nova.eu