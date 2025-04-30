Phi-Air launch high EN-B tandem

A new tandem has entered the skies. The Phi-Air Rondo is a higher aspect ratio tandem aimed at pilots with an eye on performance.

“The Rondo offers extreme good handling and is still easy in the spiral,” says designer Hannes Papesh. Many tandems are known to have a deep spiral problem he says and they worked hard to overcome that.

“We made lots of takeoff tests with video analysis to be sure to have best inflating wing in that class. Now the Rondo is not only inflating extremely fast, it is rising up perfectly, and because of the superb performance it is lifting you off the ground easily.”

The Rondo has 58 cells, mini-ribs and an aspect ratio of 5.7. The company say they developed new technology around its Nitinol rods. “The new neoprene padding on the leading edge distributes the pressure of the Nitinol rods over a larger area and makes the wing nose significantly more robust against abrasion,” the company says.

The Rondo also uses a double reef brake system. The results in a low brake pressure, but still with good feedback and control.

Neoprene padding on the leading edge distributes the pressure to make the nose more robust

Another design goal was to keep the weight manageable. The largest size (certified up to 240kg) weighs just under 7kg.

The internal structure is also noteworthy, say Phi. “The diagonal fingers are split into narrow stripes with additional tapes. The internal camera views make you feel like being in an old huge cathedral – wide open, weightless bows.”

The Rondo is available in three sizes from 100kg to 240kg and comes in four colours. There is also an option to have unsheathed lines, which shaves weight and adds performance.

phi-air.com