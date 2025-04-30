Phi Rondo Tandem Paraglider
Gear NewsNews

Phi-Air launch high EN-B tandem

Three sizes, four colour schemes

30 April, 2025, by Cross Country

A new tandem has entered the skies. The Phi-Air Rondo is a higher aspect ratio tandem aimed at pilots with an eye on performance.

“The Rondo offers extreme good handling and is still easy in the spiral,” says designer Hannes Papesh. Many tandems are known to have a deep spiral problem he says and they worked hard to overcome that.

“We made lots of takeoff tests with video analysis to be sure to have best inflating wing in that class. Now the Rondo is not only inflating extremely fast, it is rising up perfectly, and because of the superb performance it is lifting you off the ground easily.”

Phi Air Rondo Tandem

The Rondo has 58 cells, mini-ribs and an aspect ratio of 5.7. The company say they developed new technology around its Nitinol rods. “The new neoprene padding on the leading edge distributes the pressure of the Nitinol rods over a larger area and makes the wing nose significantly more robust against abrasion,” the company says.

The Rondo also uses a double reef brake system. The results in a low brake pressure, but still with good feedback and control.

Phi-Air Rondo Tandem
Neoprene padding on the leading edge distributes the pressure to make the nose more robust

Another design goal was to keep the weight manageable. The largest size (certified up to 240kg) weighs just under 7kg.

The internal structure is also noteworthy, say Phi. “The diagonal fingers are split into narrow stripes with additional tapes. The internal camera views make you feel like being in an old huge cathedral – wide open, weightless bows.”

Phi Rondo specs

The Rondo is available in three sizes from 100kg to 240kg and comes in four colours. There is also an option to have unsheathed lines, which shaves weight and adds performance.

phi-air.com

You may also like

Nova Bion 3 Tandem

Nova launch Bion 3 Tandem

With its “easy handling” and “reliable takeoff and landing behaviour”, Nova unveiled their latest tandem wing.
Read More
Ozone Swiftmax 2

Ozone unveil Swiftmax 2 tandem

Ozone have launched the Swiftmax 2, a high performance EN-B tandem designed for cross country flights, whether with friends or clients.
Read More
Sky Twin 2 Evo

Sky Paragliders release new Twin 2 Evo

Sky’s Twin 2 Evo is a tandem harness for pilots who want to keep their gear light without sacrificing durability
Read More

Premium Articles

Supair Evolite 2 paraglider harness

Insight: Supair Evo Lite 2

Perfect for progressing XC pilots, this works as a sit harness and a pod harness. Charlie King tries out this modular paragliding harness
Read More
Fred Souchon in action during a tree rescue for a paraglider pilot. Photo: Jake Holland

How to: Manage a tree landing

Learn how to safely manage a tree landing while paragliding. Ten essential tips to prepare for when you find yourself hanging in a tree.
Read More
Foot-skimming at sunrise

The ‘100-hour pilot’ syndrome

The Dunning-Kruger effect is where people overestimate their abilities. In paramotoring we call it the '100-hour pilot' syndrome
Read More