The Eternity 4 is the lightweight version of U-Turn's mid EN-A Emotion 4
Gear News

U-Turn hike-and-fly lightweights

Saturday 8 April, 2023

U-Turn have recently released three lightweight gliders targeting different sectors of the hike-and-fly market.

The Eternity 4 (EN A) and Annapurna 2 (EN A / B) are lightweight versions of their EN-A Emotion 4, with 38 cells and a flat aspect ratio of 5.

The Eternity 4 is almost a kilo lighter than the Emotion 4, at 3.2kg in the 22m² size (the Emotion 4 is 4.1kg). The Annapurna 2, intended as “an ultralight alpine wing for radical adventures”, is lighter still, at 2.85kg in the same size.

All three wings are certified EN A, and the Annapurna 2 has additional EN-B certification for extended weight ranges. (It is EN A for 55-80kg; EN B for 80-100kg).

U-Turn Annapurna 2

The Annapurna 2 is the “ultralight alpine wing”. It has very wide weight ranges with EN-A and EN-B certification

U-Turn Lightning 2

The Lightning 2 is a lightweight mid-B

The Lightning 2 is a lightweight mid-B. With its flat aspect ratio of 5.8 and 61 cells, it’s made for performance “with a high relaxation factor”, U-Turn say. An “honest middle B-wing, with lightweight construction”. It’s available in three sizes, XS (65-85kg), S (80-97kg) and M (93-110kg), and weighs 3.35-3.75kg

u-turn.de

