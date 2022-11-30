U-Turn Emotion 4: EN A

Safety and fun: U-Turn's Emotion 4

The Emotion 4 is U-Turn’s new EN-A paraglider. They say it is suitable for beginners, and has the fun-factor and safety that will make it a pleasure to fly long after training school.

U-Turn say the Emotion 4 is a good-natured glider that combines safety with sporty handling. The fourth generation is faster, lighter and safer than before, but the most important factor is the emotional factor, how much the pilot is smiling after landing. U-Turn say good handling is what makes a pilot smile, and the Emotion 4 has excellent handling and a very high level of safety.

“We consider this to be the essence of flying, to experience the present moment and to feel pure joy in the air”. U-Turn add that increasingly extreme weather conditions mean safety is of increasing importance, even for experienced pilots.

In addition they say the Emotion 4 gives gentle but precise feedback, and its climbing and gliding abilities make it perfect companion on cross-country flights.

It is available in seven sizes, from XXS (20.3m² for 50-65-75kg) to XL (34m² for 125-150-160kg). Three standard colours are maroon, blue and green with U-Turn’s colourful leading edge.

u-turn.de