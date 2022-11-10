Triple Seven Q-Light 3

Triple Seven's new Q-Light 3, in its element in Bir, India

Triple Seven have unveiled their new lightweight EN-C, the Q-Light 3. It’s a classic three-liner, made from double-coated 27g/m² Porcher Skytex with new 7mm Kevlar risers.

It’s made for XC, vol-bivouac and lightweight adventures, and weighs between 3.7kg and 4.6kg across the four sizes.

Triple Seven say the new Kevlar risers are 40% lighter than their standard risers, and they have an easy-to-use BC steering system. They are light, without compromising on functionality.

Other weight savings came from the choice of materials (Porcher Skytex 27 is industry-proven) and the internal structure.

The main lines the A and B rows are PPSLS Dyneema, while the Cs are Kevlar Magix Pro aramid. Triple Seven say, “This set-up proved well in the last few years as a trimming-friendly combination, greatly extending the glider’s needed trim period”.

Because it’s a three-liner, the Q-Light 3 was tested without the use of collapse lines, and Triple Seven say you can be assured that it is true to its class in terms of demands on the pilot. They summarise its overriding features as a comfortable, safe feeling combined with Triple-Seven performance. “It is bound to extend your goals, achieving them faster than ever imagined!”

777gliders.com