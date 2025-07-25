Ozone release the tandem/trike MagMAXX

Ozone MagMAXX
Ozone have released the MagMaxx, a tandem/trike wing aimed at professional pilots flying trikes or foot-launched paramotors. It’s evolved from the MagMAX 3 but takes its design from the Magnum 4, inheriting the same safety and performance features.

The wing has an apsect ratio of 5.45, improving efficiency and performance. Ozone say thanks to the higher efficiency profile, pilot and passenger are rapidly airborne with “the shortest ground roll, ever”.

Ozone MagMAXX

“Double 3D shaping in the leading edge further improves efficiency. Shaping of the panels at the trailing edge has created improved feel in the brakes, and incredible handling,” they say.

In addition, diagonals and internal structure in the back of the wing help to reduce deformation in turbulence, making the wing more comfortable. “It’s the most durable tandem we have ever made, with extensive rib reinforcement to reduce deformation on the bias.” Ozone claim this makes it the best value tandem wing with the lowest cost per flight as it will last a long time.

Ozone MagMaxx includes winglets to increase roll stability

Other features include winglets to increase roll stability.  There is also a new big-ear kit system that is independent of the spreaders and allows large big ears with a simple input, with push-button release.

Ozone Magmaxx specs

“Both pilot and passenger achieve take-off rapidly, representing a significant improvement over dedicated trike wings with heavily reflexed profiles. Owing to its high-performance profile, the wing offers good glide ratio and sink rate performance for improved efficiency and lower fuel consumption,” adds the manufacturer.

The Ozone MagMaxx is available in two sizes covering a weight range of 110kg to 300kg.

