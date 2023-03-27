fbpx
Verso RS: EN-A safety and lightweight versatility
Gear News

Swing Verso RS: “light and versatile” EN A/B

Monday 27 March, 2023

Swing’s versatile Verso RS is a lightweight paraglider that is suitable for training, but destined for hike-and-fly, travel and adventure too.

It has standard and extended weight ranges, and is certified EN A in the standard ranges, and EN B when more heavily loaded. Only the largest size has no extended weight range.

The Verso RS weighs just 2.7kg in the smallest size, XXS (18.5m²) which is EN A for 55-85kg loads and EN B for 85-100kg. Its 34 cells and aspect ratio of 4.9 are similar to the EN-A Mito’s.

Swing Verso RS specs

swing.de

