Swing unveil Brave 5 modular harness

Swing have unveiled the Brave 5, an open modular harness for hike-and-fly, speedflying and parakiting adventures, combining high comfort and intuitive handling. “It is the vital link between pilot and wing, ready for every idea, every adventure and every moment in the air,” say Swing.

At its heart lies the harness’s multifunctional modular system. With just a few quick steps, the harness transforms from a compact hike-and-fly backpack into full speedriding mode. It has an optional protector, adjustable leg loops and – essential these days – a mount for the 360.

The harness is accelerator compatible, has an adjustible back angle and has easily accessible pockets on both sides.

The backpack features include 45 litres of storage, an integrated helmet net that is easily stowed when not in use, mounting loops for freeride skis, poles and other gear, a padded inner compartment for sensitive equipment. It also features a ventilated carrying system with breathable padding.

A certified protector is in development.

The Swing Brave 5 weighs 2.5kg and comes in one size.

swing.de