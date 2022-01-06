fbpx
Photo: Franck Simonnet
Gear News

Swing Sting RS paramotor and free-flight wing

Thursday 6 January, 2022

Swing’s Sting RS is a dual-purpose wing for foot-launch paramotoring and free flying. Swing describe it as versatile, easy and comfortable, and it is beginner-friendly and suitable for training.

It is based on the free-flight Miura RS and, like the Miura, is certified EN A or B depending whether you use a limiter on the speed system. The RS signifies that it benefits from Swing’s Rast technology.

The risers have trimers for fast cruising under power. There is a trimmer-locking system, and the trimmers should be locked for free-flight. The EN certification applies only with the trimmers closed.

Swing say the Sting RS has good handling and “perfect” launch behaviour in all conditions. It is ideal for recreational and XC pilots as well as beginners.

Swing Sting RS specs

swing.de

