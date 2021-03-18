Supair have released their new school glider, the Eona 3. They say it has easier launch behaviour with no overshoot tendency, longer brake travel and greater roll stability than its predecessor.

The simplified layout makes the lines easier to manage on launch, and also improves performance. The risers are colour-coded, and there is a red big-ears handle on the outer A-riser.

The Eona 3 also benefits from Supair’s new strengthened line attachment points a seen on the Sora 2 tandem. These are specially manufactured for Supair, and have breakage values 20% above the EN standard for size L.

Five sizes cover take-off weights from 50kg to 130kg, and there are six colour choices. Supair say the asymmetrical pattern on the wing makes it easier to direct students over the radio.

