fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Supair Birdy, semi-lightweight EN-A+

Monday 10 January, 2022

Supair have released a new semi-light, EN A+ paraglider called the Birdy. It’s aimed primarily at pilots who have just completed their training, but they say it’s much more than that.

It has EN-A passive safety, and at 4.2kg in the middle size it’s light and compact, which makes it suitable for hike-and-fly and lightweight adventures. Tom de Dorlodot took it on a two-day vol-bivouac from Annecy to the Bauges, and said, “It blew me away”.

“I’m used to flying more technical gliders. Now I feel like I’m rediscovering the paragliding of my early days with the performance and the speed… it’s crazy! The conditions are quite strong but the glider remains ultra quiet, I am super serene”.

Supair Birdy specs

The Birdy slots into Supair’s glider range between the Eona 3 school wing, and the Leaf 2 / Leaf 2 Light, low EN-B. It’s available in five sizes from XS to L and three colours.

We were lucky enough to get our hands on one already, and Marcus King’s review of it is in issue 227 (February / March 2022).

supair.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe by Feb 4 to be in with a chance of winning a brand new glider and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 90+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK