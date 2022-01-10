Supair Birdy, semi-lightweight EN-A+

Supair have released a new semi-light, EN A+ paraglider called the Birdy. It’s aimed primarily at pilots who have just completed their training, but they say it’s much more than that.

It has EN-A passive safety, and at 4.2kg in the middle size it’s light and compact, which makes it suitable for hike-and-fly and lightweight adventures. Tom de Dorlodot took it on a two-day vol-bivouac from Annecy to the Bauges, and said, “It blew me away”.

“I’m used to flying more technical gliders. Now I feel like I’m rediscovering the paragliding of my early days with the performance and the speed… it’s crazy! The conditions are quite strong but the glider remains ultra quiet, I am super serene”.

The Birdy slots into Supair’s glider range between the Eona 3 school wing, and the Leaf 2 / Leaf 2 Light, low EN-B. It’s available in five sizes from XS to L and three colours.

We were lucky enough to get our hands on one already, and Marcus King’s review of it is in issue 227 (February / March 2022).

supair.com