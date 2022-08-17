Skywalk Spirit: mountain mini-wing

Skywalk’s Spirit is an ultralight wing that packs down small, made for mountain adventures. It comes in four sizes and can be flown at varying wing loadings.

It’s made for hike-and-fly and climb-and-fly adventures, and Skywalk say they focused on pack volume, weight, easy handling and fun factor. It weighs just 1.75kg in the smallest size, which is called 75+ and has a flat area of 16.3m². In the largest size, the 120 (23m²), it’s still only 2.35kg. The glider weights are quoted with ultralight risers, but regular risers are also available, and add 120g.

The more loaded up the wing is, the more dynamic and fast which changes its target audience and its certification. At high wing loadings it is for experienced pilots only, but the two larger sizes are beginner-friendly and have EN-A certification in the lower weight ranges.

Its small wingspan and short lines mean you don’t need much space to lay out in, and Skywalk say it generates lift quickly so so you won’t need a long runway. Loops and hooks on the trailing edge enable it to be secured with rocks or snow on launch until you’re ready to go.

Decent glide performance means long valley glides are no problem, and lively and direct handling give it plenty of fun-factor. Skywalk’s trademark Jet Flaps improve low-speed behaviour and delay the stall point.

The Spirit is made from Dokdo 10D cloth, and has sheathed Liros main lines, and unsheathed tops and mids.

skywalk.info