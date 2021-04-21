fbpx
Gear News

Skywalk Spice2: lightweight EN C

Wednesday 21 April, 2021

Skywalk have just released the Spice2, their “ultralight XC sportster”. It’s an EN-C cross-country wing for pilots “who like to explore new terrain”. 

Available in four sizes, wing weight starts at 3.3kg for the XXS (60-87kg) with lightweight Dyneema risers; it’s also available with standard risers, which are around 160g heavier.

Skywalk say the Spice2 is very easy to launch, and very solid in the air. It’s pitch stable with light bake pressure and an efficient Speed Control C-steering system. Skywalk say all this means, “You can fly fast, fatigue-free and maintain a high average speed for a long time, even in turbulence – perfect for demanding XC adventures!”

The top and bottom surfaces are made from Dominico 10D, with Skywalk’s TX-Light material on the leading edge (“an excellent compromise between lightness and robustness”). The profile ribs and anchor lines are hard-finish 27g Porcher Skytex.

Skywalk Spice 2 specs

skywalk.info

