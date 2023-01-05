Skywalk release Cumeo 2, lightweight EN-B

57 cells, aspect-ratio 5.6, Skywalk's Cumeo 2 is a lightweight EN-B for performance-oriented pilots

Skywalk have unveiled their latest high-B, the Cumeo 2. It’s a “high-end intermediate wing” for weight and performance oriented pilots.

They say its comfortable, intuitive behaviour will mean the pilot will quickly bond with the wing, and its rear-riser “speed control” steering will make for a faster average speed, so more distance covered.

The Cumeo 2 is made from Sakai Ovex STA10 cloth (28g/m²) with some Dominico TX-Light in the top surface, and has narrow 7mm risers. It’s available in five sizes, and in the middle size, 24.5m² for 70-95kg, it weighs 3.75kg.

skywalk.info