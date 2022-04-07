Skywalk Cruise paraglider harness

Skywalk’s Cruise is a lightweight paraglider harness with full safety features. It weighs 3.65kg in the middle size and packs down compactly in a dedicated compression inner bag.

It has an inflatable Permair under-seat protector with a SAS-TEC pierce-resistant back plate. The Permair can be inflated by mouth or with a Permair pump, which is supplied with it. This 3,600mAh electric pump weighs just 150g and doubles as a handy power bank.

The harness’s T-lock closure system has safety sliders to prevent accidental opening, and there is a Recco reflector built in to the shoulder strap to aid search and rescue should it ever be needed.

The seat board and two-step speed bar are made of carbon, which keeps the weight down. The Cruise weighs from 3.5kg in the S, to 3.80kg in the L size. Packed in its compression inner bag, together with a wing it will fit into a 90l rucksack.

Skywalk say the Cruise is very comfortable in the air, with a strap design that ensures it’s comfortable to groundhandle in too. There’s plenty of storage space, with a drinks pouch and tube housings, in the back; and additional side pockets.

skywalk.info