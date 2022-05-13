fbpx
Gear News

Sky Paragliders Exos 2: Performance EN-C

Friday 13 May, 2022

Sky Paragliders say the Exos 2, their new EN-C glider, is comfortable and reassuring with good performance and precise, fun handling.

“On long flights in strong conditions, a wing you can trust in is key”, Sky say. Performance and speed are combined with a good level of safety and “just the right amount” of feedback to leave your bandwidth free for making tactical decisions.

Improved pitch-damping has made for an easier take-off, as well as a more relaxed glide. Sky say that despite its aspect ratio of 6.4, the Exos 2 is  easy to launch. The speed potential shines through on long valley crossings, and its new B/C-steering system smooths out the glides without reducing performance.

The Exos 2 is available in fours sizes, S to XL. It is aimed at experienced C-class pilots or skilled pilots moving from B-class.

Sky Paragliders Exos 2 specs

 

sky-cz.com

