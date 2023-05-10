fbpx
Sky say the airbag on the Gii 5 is more efficient than its predecessor, offering immediate protection without pre-inflation
Gear News

Sky Gii 5 lightweight open harness

Wednesday 10 May, 2023

Sky Paragliders have just released the Gii 5, a light, compact and durable harness with an EN-certified airbag protector.

They describe it as a “simple, safe and light” open harness for thermalling, hike-and-fly, travel, groundhandling and more. Compared to its predecessor it is more stable, more comfortable and easier to set up, with a more efficient airbag.

The Gii 5 uses Sky’s Safety Strap System (4S) and the shoulder, side and chest straps can be adjusted in flight. The seat board has been redesigned for better leg support, balance and roll stability, and the whole harness geometry has been improved to make it easier to get into after take-off, and out of for landing.

The reserve container is under the seat, keeping the centre of gravity low and aiding stability. Sky say in tests the airbag gave good protection shortly after take-off, without pre-inflation.

Also new on this version are two side pockets, a removable radio pocket on the left shoulder strap, and a drinks bladder compartment in the back.

Sky Gii 5 harness specs

sky-cz.com

