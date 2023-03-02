fbpx
Light and striped: Phi's Symphonia 2 Light weighs 2.9kg to 3.75kg across six sizes
Gear News

Phi Symphonia 2 Light: EN-A

Thursday 2 March, 2023

Phi have released an ultralight version of their high-A Symphonia 2. It’s the fourth-highest placed of five EN-A wings in Phi’s extensive range, and has 50 cells and a flat aspect ratio of 5.14.

Phi's glider range

The original Symphonia was released in 2018, and was Hannes Papesh’s new brand’s first release; Version 2 came out at the Stubai Cup in 2022, and now its lightweight sibling is ready. “It really is very light”, Phi say.

Phi Symphonia 2 Light colours

Made from double-coated Porcher Skytex 27, it weighs between 2.9kg and 3.75kg across the six sizes. It will be DGAC certified for paramotoring too.

Phi Symphonia 2 Light specs
phi-air.com

