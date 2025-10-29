Gin unveil Bandit 2

Gin have officially launched the new EN-B Bandit 2, which they say is aimed at pilots seeking “genuine cross-country adventures” as well as those seeking to fly vol biv “from mountain to mountain”.

“The Bandit 2 combines a true ultra-lightweight concept with the performance cues of a higher-aspect wing,” say Gin. With an aspect ratio of 5.5 it sits within the mid EN-B range and is a traditional three-liner with rear-riser control when flying on speedbar.

“It’s gentle and stable enough to inspire confidence in pilots venturing into thermal and cross-country flying, yet it retains the instinctive feel and pitch dynamics that experienced pilots appreciate. This unique balance between stability, thermal sensitivity and precise brake authority makes it a true all-rounder — a wing that adapts effortlessly to your progression, your flying style, and your ambitions.”

Characteristics include a take-off behaviour similar to a mountain wing, pitch stability and a “tendency to sniff the lifting airmass”, say Gin. They add: “The Bandit 2 was conceived as an ultralight wing from the very first sketch. Every parameter — from the internal architecture to the line geometry and cell construction — has been optimised from the ground up to achieve the lowest possible weight without compromising performance, handling or durability.

“This meticulous design approach delivers a wing that feels refined, smooth and perfectly balanced in the air. Its lightweight structure enhances pitch and roll damping, providing a coherent and intuitive feedback throughout all the flying conditions.”

The Bandit 2 weighs 3.24kg in the size small (75-95kg). For pilots who want to go even lighter and more compact, an optional Dyneema riser is available, saving 150g. It comes in five sizes covering weight ranges from 55kg to 120kg giving options for pilots, depending on what range they want to fly.

