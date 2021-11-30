fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Ozone Triox 2 trike wing

Tuesday 30 November, 2021

Ozone have unveiled their new paramotor trike wing and it has a little surprise – winglets! These improve roll stability and spiral behaviour, and reduce oscillations “virtually to zero”, Ozone say. And yes, we may see them on their new school free-flight wings too.

The Triox 2 was designed especially for trikes, to make flying as easy as possible while delivering fast cruise speeds, high fuel-efficiency, an effortless launch and maximum stability.

“Glider characteristics are often at odds and we are forced to make compromises in order to reach the best outcomes, but the use of winglets avoids compromise. “They increase roll stability without negative outcomes regardless of trike type, geometry, thrust, or power”.

The Triox 2 also has double tip-steering for “excellent handling” and is very strongly built. It is DGAC approved and load tested to 410kg at 8G (EN standard) and to 625kg at 5.25G (DGAC standard). Ozone say they consider 8G the acceptable limit for trike flying, as it is possible to reach 5G in a steep spiral.

The Triox 2 is available in three sizes, 35, 38 and 41m² to accommodate a wide range of power units and wing loadings. It can be flown solo or tandem. 

Ozone Triox 2 specs
flyozone.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 90+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK