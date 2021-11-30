Ozone Triox 2 trike wing

Ozone have unveiled their new paramotor trike wing and it has a little surprise – winglets! These improve roll stability and spiral behaviour, and reduce oscillations “virtually to zero”, Ozone say. And yes, we may see them on their new school free-flight wings too.

The Triox 2 was designed especially for trikes, to make flying as easy as possible while delivering fast cruise speeds, high fuel-efficiency, an effortless launch and maximum stability.

“Glider characteristics are often at odds and we are forced to make compromises in order to reach the best outcomes, but the use of winglets avoids compromise. “They increase roll stability without negative outcomes regardless of trike type, geometry, thrust, or power”.

The Triox 2 also has double tip-steering for “excellent handling” and is very strongly built. It is DGAC approved and load tested to 410kg at 8G (EN standard) and to 625kg at 5.25G (DGAC standard). Ozone say they consider 8G the acceptable limit for trike flying, as it is possible to reach 5G in a steep spiral.

The Triox 2 is available in three sizes, 35, 38 and 41m² to accommodate a wide range of power units and wing loadings. It can be flown solo or tandem.