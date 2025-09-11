Ozone Spyder 4: lightweight PPG wing

Ozone have released the Spyder 4, a “lightweight version of the Roadster 4” for both new and experienced paramotor pilots alike, whether they’re just after a fun flight or a long distance adventure. “It uses a carefully selected blend of lightweight fabrics for the main surfaces and ribs, along with an optimised internal construction, reducing both sail weight and packing volume,” say Ozone.

They say new pilots will appreciate its “extremely easy launching characteristics, especially in nil wind”. The improved performance helps to shorten takeoff distance and reduces power demands. “The main advantages are faster inflation for easier launches, improved handling, a more agile and responsive feel, as well as enhanced passive safety thanks to reduced sail inertia,” say Ozone.

Other new features include winglets, an optimised reflex profile and a higher arc. “The Spyder 4 is rock solid in the air and now more stable in roll thanks to the addition of winglets, making it a confident and enjoyable wing for all pilots,” add Ozone.

“It retains the same beginner-friendly, simple, and uncluttered risers, now with a new and improved trimmer system. The roller cam mechanism prevents jamming or slippage, and the sublimation-printed webbing is both durable and clean. The system is easy to use, precise, and resistant to wear over time.”

The Spyder 4 is available in six sizes for a weight range of 55 to 179kg.

flyozone.com