Gear News

Ozone Sirocco 3: lightweight PPG wing

Thursday 22 April, 2021

The Sirocco 3 is Ozone’s latest lightweight high-performance paramotor wing. It is based on the Speedster 3, and is for intermediate pilots and above. 

It’s an all-rounder for cross-country, traditional competitions or slalom racing. You can also free-fly with it.

It has a fully reflexed profile, and you can order with either TST or 2D steering options factory-installed. Both options are delivered with each wing, so you can change it over. The standard TST steering is good for cross-country flying; the 2D steering improves responsiveness and agility for slalom racing and low-level carving turns.

Inflation and ground handling behaviour is aided by the light sail – this is one of the reasons paramotorists are turning to lightweight wings, Ozone say, along with better handling and smaller pack size.

Like the Speedster 3, the Sirocco 3 has a long trimmer range for high-speed cruising without the need to use the accelerator system, to make long cross-country flights more comfortable.

Ozone Sirocco 3 specs

flyozone.com

