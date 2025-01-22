Ozone Roadster 4
Gear News

Ozone release Roadster 4 paramotor wing

It's a full reflex paramotor wing that is fun and fast with high passive safety

22 January, 2025, by Cross Country

Ozone have unveiled the fourth generation of their most popular beginner-to-intermediate reflex paramotor wing, the Roadster 4. They say the EN-B offers the perfect blend of performance and passive safety for new and progressing pilots.

“Newly qualified pilots will appreciate the impeccable launching characteristics and rock solid stability whilst experienced XC pilots will love the overall efficiency, performance, and agile handling with the added security of EN-B certification,” say Ozone.

Ozone Roadster 4

The Roadster 4 is a full reflex paramotor wing that is fun and fast with high passive safety for its class. It excels in all types of powered flights from low-level precision flying to XC adventures, say Ozone.

New features include new winglets that improve roll stability and spiral control, translating to higher passive safety. 3D panel shaping and mini-ribs increase performance and max speed. A new optimised reflex profile and leading edge openings mean faster inflation, shorter take off distance, and higher fuel efficiency. A higher arc provides better roll response and more precision in turns. 

The new trimmer system features printed trim setting marks, enabling precise and smooth adjustments. “This design allows for effortless single-handed operation and ensures the trimmer remains secure,” say Ozone.

Ozone Roadster 4 specs

The Roadster 4 is available in six sizes, 20 to 30, for a PPG weight range of 55kg to 179kg. Only the sizes 24, 26 and 28 with trimmers adjusted to the slowest position are certified EN-B.

flyozone.com

You may also like

Swing NYRA RS

Swing launch Nyra RS mid EN-B

Swing have launched the Nyra RS, a versatile mid EN-B designed for XC as well as hike-and-fly
Read More
UP has announced three new wings for 2025. The Rimo 2 (EN-A), Makalu 5 (low EN-B) and Lhotse X, an ultralight EN-B

UP release three new wings for 2025

UP has announced three new wings for 2025. The Rimo 2 (EN-A), Makalu 5 (low EN-B) and Lhotse X, an ultralight EN-B
Read More

BGD unveil the Base 3 – their new high EN B

The Base 3 comes with a stack of interesting features including a high arc, short lines, tapered shape and raked wingtips that reduce drag
Read More

Premium Articles

Make safe progress

“It’s a knife fight”

Discover veteran pilot Will Gadd's approach to paragliding safety. Learn how flying well can help you avoid common hazards and keep you safe.
Read More
Modular Paragliding Harnesses

Modular harness systems for paragliding

Learn how you can adapt one base harness to different modes by adding on cocoons, airbags, and reserve containers.
Read More
Using the Gaggle app for paraglider pilots

Staying connected with gaggle

Lawrie Noctor checks out the Gaggle app and says it could be a game-changer especially for pilots flying in groups
Read More