Ozone release Roadster 4 paramotor wing

Ozone have unveiled the fourth generation of their most popular beginner-to-intermediate reflex paramotor wing, the Roadster 4. They say the EN-B offers the perfect blend of performance and passive safety for new and progressing pilots.

“Newly qualified pilots will appreciate the impeccable launching characteristics and rock solid stability whilst experienced XC pilots will love the overall efficiency, performance, and agile handling with the added security of EN-B certification,” say Ozone.

The Roadster 4 is a full reflex paramotor wing that is fun and fast with high passive safety for its class. It excels in all types of powered flights from low-level precision flying to XC adventures, say Ozone.

New features include new winglets that improve roll stability and spiral control, translating to higher passive safety. 3D panel shaping and mini-ribs increase performance and max speed. A new optimised reflex profile and leading edge openings mean faster inflation, shorter take off distance, and higher fuel efficiency. A higher arc provides better roll response and more precision in turns.

The new trimmer system features printed trim setting marks, enabling precise and smooth adjustments. “This design allows for effortless single-handed operation and ensures the trimmer remains secure,” say Ozone.

The Roadster 4 is available in six sizes, 20 to 30, for a PPG weight range of 55kg to 179kg. Only the sizes 24, 26 and 28 with trimmers adjusted to the slowest position are certified EN-B.

