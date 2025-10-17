Ozone Alta GT
Ozone Rebrand Alta in GT range

The high-end EN-A Alta has become the Alta GT and comes in a new XXS size and new colours,

17 October, 2025, by Cross Country

The Alta GT now sits as the entry-level wing in the company’s new GT range. These are wings with a semi-light construction. The Alta is joined in the GT range by the EN-C Alpina GT 2.5-liner, with a Vibe GT (mid EN-B) coming in spring. The GT wings will be recognisable in the air by their coloured bottom surface with white ‘horns’. The full-light wings will have white bottom surfaces with coloured horns.

Ozone Alta GT

The Alta GT is made from a mix of Dominico Cloth with N20D on the top surface and a mix of N10D and N20D on the bottom. Ribs are made from the hard variant of the N20D. The gliders weigh between 3.18kg and 4.55kg

There is a new XXS size, certified EN B from 50 to 65kg, with a 20m² flat area. Certification down to 45kg is pending. It makes a total of six sizes, with the biggest certified up to 130kg all up.

Ozone say the Alta GT “packs up the best level of performance achievable in the category while retaining the ease of use found in the EN-A class. It combines the lightness needed for hike-and-fly or travelling, and the durability expected by novice pilots.”

flyozone.com

