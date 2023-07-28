A high-performance wing for experienced speed flyers and speed riders

The Rapido 3X is Ozone’s new high-performance speed wing for experienced speed flyers and speed riders.

An evolution of the Rapido 3, it is now lighter and smaller-packing, has increased roll sensitivity and more precise riser controls. It also has shorter lines and a wider piloting stance.

It is made from Porcher Skytex 27, with softlink attachments on lightweight risers to maximise glider sensitivity and reduce sail inertia. The light sail is very easy to launch in nil-wind conditions.

New toggles have optional ball-grabs to improve comfort and braking precision, and the redesigned B/C bridge provides frictionless trimmer manipulation and enhanced riser-piloting accuracy.

Ozone say the R3X was designed with the weight-shift sensitivity and accelerated inflation characteristics for experienced foot-launching speed flyers. Speed riders should only consider the R3X after a minimum of two seasons of experience. For skis it is recommended to release the trimmers to 1/3 or more.

The Rapido 3X is available in five sizes: 5.9, 6.5, 8, 9 and 11m².

