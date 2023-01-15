Ozone Moxie: new EN-A school wing

Bright colours and winglets, Ozone's new EN-A Moxie

Ozone released their new EN-A school paraglider, the Moxie, at the start of 2023. It’s a ground-up new design made for pilots just starting their paragliding careers.

Ozone say:

“The wing has the easiest launch we have ever experienced, highly intuitive handling, a generous yet precise brake range for fun and effective thermalling performance, and a deep and forgiving flare. Our most confidence-inspiring wing yet, the Moxie allows you to build skills in a shorter period of time for a quicker path to advanced flying”.

The winglets are there to improve spiral and roll stability, which Ozone say they do at no cost in performance, increasing both safety and handling, with no downsides.

The Moxie has 38 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.8. The leading edge benefits from “double transversal shaping tech” which comes down from their competition wing series, maximising the glide performance bay making the edge very smooth.

