fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Bright colours and winglets, Ozone's new EN-A Moxie
Gear News

Ozone Moxie: new EN-A school wing

Sunday 15 January, 2023

Ozone released their new EN-A school paraglider, the Moxie, at the start of 2023. It’s a ground-up new design made for pilots just starting their paragliding careers.

Ozone say:

“The wing has the easiest launch we have ever experienced, highly intuitive handling, a generous yet precise brake range for fun and effective thermalling performance, and a deep and forgiving flare. Our most confidence-inspiring wing yet, the Moxie allows you to build skills in a shorter period of time for a quicker path to advanced flying”.

The winglets are there to improve spiral and roll stability, which Ozone say they do at no cost in performance, increasing both safety and handling, with no downsides.

The Moxie has 38 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.8. The leading edge benefits from “double transversal shaping tech” which comes down from their competition wing series, maximising the glide performance bay making the edge very smooth.

Ozone Moxie specs

Ozone Moxie colours

flyozone.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK