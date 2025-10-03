Ozone launch Alpina 5, lightweight EN C

Ozone Alpina 5
One of Ozone’s key announcements at the Coupe Icare was the launch of the fifth generation of their lightweight EN-C Alpina. The new two-liner is aimed at both pilots experienced with rear riser control as well as those stepping up to the class looking to go cross country.

“Based on the two-line Delta, it has been designed to be the reference in comfort, ease of use and performance in the light EN-C glider category,” say Ozone.

The Alpina is Ozone’s lowest aspect ratio two-liner (6.07). It also benefits from a lightweight design (3.75kg in S) and low pack volume. Compared to its predecessor Ozone say Alpina 5 has easier launch characteristics as well as improved performance and accelerated control.

Ozone Alpina 5

“The priority for the Delta 5 construction was to maximise efficiency and strength of the wing,” says Luc Armant, designer. “For the Alpina development, we managed to reduce the overall sail weight by using more expensive materials and construction techniques.

“Regarding flying, all of the hard work was already done on the Delta 5 so the Alpina required only minor fine-tuning to achieve the trademark feel and agility the series is known for.”

Test pilot Antoine Boisselier said: “I would say that the Alpina is a truly accessible, high-performance glider with a playful character, whether you want to fly far or enjoy precise handling in local flight.”

He added: “I recognised the Zeolite 2 in flight. The long brake travel makes it an ideal wing for top-landing. For coring thermals you can pull at will. Thanks to the B-controls you can also turn in gentle, wide thermals without touching the brakes.”

Ozone Alpina 5 specs

The Alpina 5 also features risers with adjustable B-handle heights, which enhances control for pilots of different heights, say Ozone.

It’s available in six sizes from 55kg to 130kg and three colour styles.

