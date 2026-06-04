BGD unveil lightweight EN-C Tigra

A lightweight EN-C two-liner that is born to compete – as well as take part in hike-and-fly adventures. That’s the promise of BGD’s new Tigra, which was unveiled last week.

At just 3.8kg in size S, BGD say the Tigra combines “lightweight agility with the performance and stability needed for all-out XC flying”. Like their Cure 3, it has 70-cells and an aspect ratio of 6.7, but it has a completely new arc, internal structure and material mix developed specifically for lightweight performance flying, say the brand.

It is designed for pilots who want serious XC and competition performance in a lightweight, compact package.

“The Tigra is pure flying pleasure for all XC pilots who prefer lightweight equipment,” say BGD. “Paired with the Tuna harness you have a complete lightweight racing and XC set-up, ready for big adventures.”

The sail is Porcher Skytex 27 II on the top surface and Dominico D10 on the lower surface. Inside, a hybrid combination of nitinol and plastic rods balances durability, packability and structural precision. The risers are made from Kevlar-reinforced nylon. The A-riser, which bears most of the load, is 12mm, and the back riser is 7mm. Softlinks are standard. A maillon on the AR3 makes it easy to make trim adjustments if necessary.

In the accompanying designer notes, BGD say: “The goal with the Tigra was not simply to build a lighter version of an existing wing, but to create a glider specifically tailored to the needs of modern hike-and-fly and vol-biv pilots. Lightweight equipment changes the way pilots move through the mountains, and we wanted the Tigra to feel efficient, agile and enjoyable throughout the entire adventure – from the hike up to the final glide home.”

“The Tigra has a slightly flatter arc than the Cure 3 with an aerodynamic profile that is optimised for performance. The planform is sleek and the tips give the Tigra an efficient balance between handling and performance.”

“The result is a wing that launches easily, climbs efficiently and delivers playful, confidence-inspiring handling with excellent glide performance and coordinated turning behaviour,” say BGD. It is available in four sizes for weight ranges from 65kg to 115kg.