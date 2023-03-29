fbpx
"Optimised for speed", Nova say the Mentor 7 is a big leap in performance from the Mentor 6
Gear News

Nova release Mentor 7, 2.5-liner EN B

Wednesday 29 March, 2023

Nova released the Mentor 7 at this years’s Stubai Cup in March. Their new high EN-B paraglider is a 2.5-liner, like its lightweight sibling which was released a year before.

It was designed for cross-country, and has rear-riser steering and “unrivalled” comfort and glide performance, even in turbulent air. Nova say, “Fully accelerated, it cuts solidly through turbulent air masses and the C-riser-control can be used to efficiently mitigate turbulence”.

At 5.5 the aspect ratio is modest but Nova say the leap in performance from the Mentor 6 to the 7 was huge, for no extra demands on the pilot. They add that its post-collapse behaviour is excellent.

Nova Mentor 7 specs

We tested the lightweight version last summer. read the review here.

nova.eu

