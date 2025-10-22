Niviuk Skin 4 P
Niviuk launch Skin 4 P

Single skin ultralight now weighs under 1kg in the smallest size

22 October, 2025, by Cross Country

Niviuk have released a comprehensively updated single-skin. Tested on the world’s second highest mountain the Skin 4 P is an ultralight single surface wing for mountaineers, trail runners and pilots who want the lightest form of descent possible.

Niviuk Skin 4 P

Weighing under 1kg in the smallest size, the Skin 4 P is the lightest wing ever created by Niviuk. “Every component has been redesigned to reduce weight to the absolute minimum,” they say. Made from the new ultralight and durable N10 22 g fabric, this wing is much lighter and more compact than the previous model. The result is a package that easily fits into a 30l backpack.

Niviuk Skin 4 P

“During take off, the Skin 4 P inflates with surprising ease. It rises directly above the pilot without overshooting, even in light wind. It’s a formidable tool for safe launches, even in tight or technical areas. During landing, the wing provides greater and more progressive speed retention, allowing for a more predictable, intuitive roundout and flare,” say Niviuk.

Niviuk Skin 4 P


Niviuk say that when used with their Roamer 2 P harness and Expe 30 backpack the complete flying weight comes in at under 2kg. The Skin 4 P comes in four sizes from 50kg to 110kg

niviuk.com

