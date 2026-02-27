Neo release Race Up performance harness

Neo have unveiled details of the new Race Up harness, an ultralight paragliding harness built for performance. They say it’s designed with all the essentials in mind: “very fine thickness, aerodynamic fairing and an aero jacket for a clean profile in flight.”

They say it has two key elements: 8cm Koroyd protection, which allows for a slimline profile; and a large fairing. “[The fairing] starts at the top of the pilot’s head and is long enough to allow air to flow smoothly and limit turbulence,” Neo say. “Only with this size can the fairing provide a truly effective aerodynamic solution.”

The Koroyd protection, which weighs 285g, fits under the seat area and is EN-certified at 32 g. Additional panels weighing 150g can be attached to pockets in the back to protect the lumbar area. Neo are big fans of using Koroyd, which deforms permanently upon impact and should be replaced, because it is light and slimline, meaning it is a popular option for high performance, lightweight harnesses.

The seat design has evolved from the Suspender and Stay Up harnesses offering “unparalleled comfort in an ultralight harness”. Neo say: “The balance between the bucket seat and the cocoon section allows you to relax your upper body and your legs during flight.” The underseat protection also doubles up as a kind of seatboard but “without the bulk”.

Other innovations include Neo’s Stand-Up rescue system, which allows the pilot the option of ‘standing up’ under reserve in the event of an incident. By using the main attachment points for the reserve, Neo say the risk of downplaning is much reduced.

“This patented system allows the pilot to straighten up and land sitting or standing, as they wish. It is then up to the pilot to choose their position for returning to the ground. Sitting as if on a chair, the action required to move to a fully standing position is extremely simple,” they say.

The Race Up weighs 2.2kg in the size M, and uses Ripstop Dyneema throughout for durability. Other features include magnetic closure, integrated reserve container and a multitude of pockets. It is both designed and manufactured in France and is available in four sizes.

neo-paragliders.fr