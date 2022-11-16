fbpx
The 'P' or Plume version of the Koyot 5 is around a kilo lighter than the 5, at 3.5kg in size 24
Gear News

Niviuk Koyot 5 / 5 P EN-A paraglider

Wednesday 16 November, 2022

Niviuk have released the new Koyot 5 and its Plume version, the Koyot 5 P. Certified EN A, it is a post-school wing to progress and gain confidence on. 

It has 39 cells and an aspect ratio of 4.7, and Niviuk say it is very comfortable and docile, with good thermalling behaviour, progressive inputs and long brake travel.

The Plume version saves around a kilogram and is ideal for discovering the world of hike-and-fly. The specs table below is for the Koyot 5; the Koyot 5 P is made in the four smaller sizes, 22, 24, 26 and 28m², which weigh 3.2kg, 3.5kg, 3.8kg and 4.1kg respectively.

Niviuk Koyot 5P

The Koyot 5 range covers all-up weights from 45kg up to 135kg. There are four standard colour choices for the Koyot 5, and two (different ones) for the Koyot 5 P. There is also a 10-colour palette so you can design your own combinations for either version.

niviuk.com

