fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Niviuk Kode P: accessible hike-and-fly wing

Friday 7 January, 2022

Niviuk’s Kode P is an accessible lightweight hike-and-fly wing, available in a range of sizes and certified EN A in all but the smallest.

It is based on Klimber 2P, optimised for minimum weight and maximum comfort and safety. It comes in a wide range of sizes, from the small 16 and 18, to the ‘classic’ 20, 22, 24 and 26.

Niviuk say all sizes are very easy to launch with pleasant, intuitive handling and a progressive turn, but the 16 and 18 are more direct and dynamic than the larger sizes.

The wings are made from Dominico Dokdo 25, and weight starts at 1.8kg for the 16. They are offered in Spicy (green) and Acid (red) as standard, and delivered with a Kargo rucksack in the appropriate size to fit the wing (45l for the small sizes, 75 for the ‘classic’).

Niviuk Kode P specs

niviuk.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 90+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK