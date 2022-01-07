Niviuk Kode P: accessible hike-and-fly wing

Niviuk’s Kode P is an accessible lightweight hike-and-fly wing, available in a range of sizes and certified EN A in all but the smallest.

It is based on Klimber 2P, optimised for minimum weight and maximum comfort and safety. It comes in a wide range of sizes, from the small 16 and 18, to the ‘classic’ 20, 22, 24 and 26.

Niviuk say all sizes are very easy to launch with pleasant, intuitive handling and a progressive turn, but the 16 and 18 are more direct and dynamic than the larger sizes.

The wings are made from Dominico Dokdo 25, and weight starts at 1.8kg for the 16. They are offered in Spicy (green) and Acid (red) as standard, and delivered with a Kargo rucksack in the appropriate size to fit the wing (45l for the small sizes, 75 for the ‘classic’).

niviuk.com