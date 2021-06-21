fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Tanguy Renaud-Goud. Photos: Facebook.com/niviuk
Latest

Tanguy Renaud-Goud: 13,390m in one day!

Monday 21 June, 2021

Tanguy Renaud-Goud hiked up and flew down a cumulative 13,390m of vertical elevation on 15 June 2021, a hike-and-fly record. The previous record, set by Lukas Hofer in 2018, stood at 13,040m.

Tanguy, who came third at the Bornes to Fly in Annecy just a few weeks ago, is a Niviuk team pilot. Niviuk report that his record was achieved by hiking up Le Taillefer (2,500m), south-east of Grenoble and then repeating the vertical kilometre of nearby Le Grand-Serre eleven times!

Niviuk Kode P prototype

Tanguy’s prototype Niviuk Kode P

The record rules only allow flying during daylight hours, and Tanguy certainly maximised the day. He started his Taillefer hike at 1am to launch at 5:19am, and landed after his last flight at 21:22, just four minutes before the official sunset time of 21:26.

Tanguy used a prototype of Niviuk’s new Kode P lightweight wing for the record.

niviuk.com

You might also like

Back to Latest
Back to Latest

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK