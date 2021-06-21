Tanguy Renaud-Goud: 13,390m in one day!

Tanguy Renaud-Goud. Photos: Facebook.com/niviuk

Tanguy Renaud-Goud hiked up and flew down a cumulative 13,390m of vertical elevation on 15 June 2021, a hike-and-fly record. The previous record, set by Lukas Hofer in 2018, stood at 13,040m.

Tanguy, who came third at the Bornes to Fly in Annecy just a few weeks ago, is a Niviuk team pilot. Niviuk report that his record was achieved by hiking up Le Taillefer (2,500m), south-east of Grenoble and then repeating the vertical kilometre of nearby Le Grand-Serre eleven times!

The record rules only allow flying during daylight hours, and Tanguy certainly maximised the day. He started his Taillefer hike at 1am to launch at 5:19am, and landed after his last flight at 21:22, just four minutes before the official sunset time of 21:26.

Tanguy used a prototype of Niviuk’s new Kode P lightweight wing for the record.

niviuk.com