Niviuk Artik 6 (EN C)

Niviuk have released the Artik 6, an EN-C paraglider with “outstanding” performance and solidity in turbulence, designed for serious cross-country kilometres.

It’s a 66-cell design with an aspect ratio of 6.3, and Niviuk say it’s very communicative, agile, intuitive and fun to fly.

The Artik 6 will be available in four sizes, 21 to 27m² for all-up weights from 58kg to 122kg. It’s made from “semi-light” materials (36 and 40g/m² Dokdo on the top surface and 32g/m² underneath) with unsheathed lines, and weighs 4.4kg in the 23.

The nitinol rods in the leading edge are narrow, and Nick say the Artik 6 is easy to pack small. There are three line levels, and the attachment points have been redistributed for better force distribution.

It also has new-design risers featuring Niviuk’s ‘C2B’ rear-riser steering system for improved efficiency when flying on bar.

There are four standard colours, Iceberg, Wasp, Volcano and Daiki (pictured).

niviuk.com