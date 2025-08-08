New vario claims greater accuracy

Of all the instruments available to pilots the vario remains the most important, but as any pilot knows, they can give false information. Dynamic movements, pitches and high banked turns can all lead your vario to make encouraging noises, thinking you’re gaining altitude.

It’s a problem a pair of Grenoble based pilots claimed to have solved with the Vector Vario, “a high-precision flight instrument that redefines measurement standards in paragliding”. They say the Vector Vario is unique in the way it integrates precise airspeed measurement as a core parameter of its algorithm. They claim that its aerodynamics, optimised in a wind tunnel, and its innovative mounting system ensure reliable data, whatever your setup, wing or harness.

The Vector Vario attaches to the risers in flight

They state: “Its advanced algorithm fuses data from multiple sensors in real time with a flight dynamics model, providing a detailed and instantaneous analysis of your wing’s behaviour and the surrounding weather conditions.

“A total energy variometer, or compensated vario, incorporates kinetic energy variations into its vertical speed calculation. This eliminates altitude changes caused by flight dynamics (pitch manoeuvres and speed variations), displaying only the still-air equivalent vario. The Vector Vario continuously applies this compensation, providing instant and unbiased readings of air mass movement during all flight phases.”

“The fusion of all this data and the filtering of artefacts related to the pilot’s movements enables the instant detection of usable thermals and the rapid reporting of changes in weather conditions,” they say.

The wind calculation also allows pilots to easily differentiate between valley, meteo and slope winds to give an accurate picture of complex aerology. It can also be used on the ground as an anemometer. They add that it gives stable measurements even in turbulent air. Bluetooth connectivity means it can be paired with applications such as XCTrack.

The Vector Vario measures 54mm x 32mm x 73mm, weighs 53g and costs €329. We hope to test one soon.

vectorvario.com