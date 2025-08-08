Vector Vario in the wind tunnel
Gear News

New vario claims greater accuracy

Makers say reliable wind speed is key to elimintating false readings

8 August, 2025, by Cross Country

Of all the instruments available to pilots the vario remains the most important, but as any pilot knows, they can give false information. Dynamic movements, pitches and high banked turns can all lead your vario to make encouraging noises, thinking you’re gaining altitude.

It’s a problem a pair of Grenoble based pilots claimed to have solved with the Vector Vario, “a high-precision flight instrument that redefines measurement standards in paragliding”. They say the Vector Vario is unique in the way it integrates precise airspeed measurement as a core parameter of its algorithm. They claim that its aerodynamics, optimised in a wind tunnel, and its innovative mounting system ensure reliable data, whatever your setup, wing or harness.

The Vector Vario in flight
The Vector Vario attaches to the risers in flight

They state: “Its advanced algorithm fuses data from multiple sensors in real time with a flight dynamics model, providing a detailed and instantaneous analysis of your wing’s behaviour and the surrounding weather conditions.

“A total energy variometer, or compensated vario, incorporates kinetic energy variations into its vertical speed calculation. This eliminates altitude changes caused by flight dynamics (pitch manoeuvres and speed variations), displaying only the still-air equivalent vario. The Vector Vario continuously applies this compensation, providing instant and unbiased readings of air mass movement during all flight phases.”

Vector Vario

“The fusion of all this data and the filtering of artefacts related to the pilot’s movements enables the instant detection of usable thermals and the rapid reporting of changes in weather conditions,” they say.

The wind calculation also allows pilots to easily differentiate between valley, meteo and slope winds to give an accurate picture of complex aerology. It can also be used on the ground as an anemometer. They add that it gives stable measurements even in turbulent air. Bluetooth connectivity means it can be paired with applications such as XCTrack.

The Vector Vario measures 54mm x 32mm x 73mm, weighs 53g and costs €329. We hope to test one soon.

vectorvario.com

You may also like

DJI Osmo 360

DJI release Insta360 rival – the Osmo 360

Drone manufacturer DJI brings "new imaging innovation" to the 360 actioncam market with the first to feature 1-inch sensors
Read More
XC Tracer Max III

XC Tracer Maxx III unveiled

XC Tracer have launched their most advanced flight instrument yet with high-resolution black-and-white display, FLARM and more
Read More
garmin inreach plus

Garmin’s new inReach Messenger Plus

Garmin inReach can now be paired with your smartphone to share photos and exchange 30-second voice messages
Read More

Premium Articles

Downburst

Exploring the downburst effect

The latest research into the twisting winds created by downbursts
Read More
Maxime Pinot, European and World Paragliding Champion. Photos: Marcus King

Top of the Stack

Maxime Pinot is riding high as European, World and Superfinal champion but is still haunted by what happened in the Red Bull X-Alps 2023
Read More

The Rise of China

Théo de Blic on why China really is the next big thing in paragliding
Read More