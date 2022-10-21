Nervures Yolo mini mountain paraglider

Nervures say the Yolo is perfect for hike-and-fly competitions

Nervures’ mini mountain wing, the Yolo, was released in 15m² and 17m² versions earlier in 2022. It’s for high-wind soaring or hike-and-fly.

Nervures say it’s difficult to define, as it crosses over several genres. It’s small like a mini wing, fast like a speed wing but glides like an EN-B. It’s very easy to launch, even in light winds, and has light and precise handling: a small input will have it banked up. Above all, it’s just fun, Nervures say.

the Yolo is made from Porcher Skytex 27 and 32 with specially-designed 7mm webbing risers, and it weighs 2.56kg in the 15. Nervures say it’s the perfect partner for hike-and-fly competitions.

Nervures.com