Photo: Jérôme Maupoint
Gear News

Neo Rescue Backpack

Monday 7 June, 2021

Neo’s Rescue Backpack is a wearable reserve parachute for tandem hike-and-fly pilots. It is compatible with any lightweight tandem reserve and any mountain harness.

Whereas a solo hike-and-fly pilot can use a front-mounted lightweight reserve with a mountain harness, this is not ideal for tandems because it would need to be mounted in front of the passenger.

With the Neo Rescue Backpack it is the pilot who wears and can therefore deploy the reserve. The load can be shared on the hike up, with the passenger carrying the reserve in its backpack. It has is a protective cover to keep the handle from snagging. Once on launch, the pilot simply connects the rescue bridle to the spreaders, and wears the backpack over his or her mountain harness.

The Rescue Backpack is made from ripstop Dyneema and Hypalon and weighs 645g. It requires a pair of karabiners – Neo supply Austri Alpin Rockit screwgate karabiners which weigh 63g, or Dyneema Nodus T-Lock 6s textile shackles at 35g.

As with all Neo products, the Rescue Backpack is made in France.

flyneo.com

