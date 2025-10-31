Nearbirds launch hike-and-fly harness

Ukrainian manufacturer NearBirds have launched a lightweight string-style harness for hike-and-fly and even XC pilots who value lightness above all. “SkyZen is made for pilots who love to move light and free – whether hiking to remote takeoffs, playing along coastal dunes, or exploring mountain XC routes,” say Nearbirds.

The harness uses modern 3D pattern cutting, which allows it to wrap around the pilot’s body like a second skin. The load-distribution system eliminates pressure points from the structural webbing, say Nearbirds, “creating an exceptionally natural sitting feel”.

“The spring-loaded shoulder straps act like built-in dampers, smoothly following every body movement and supporting the pilot’s back in both thermalling and straight-line flight and a dedicated lumbar support system evenly distributes the load across the lower back,” they say.

“Between the legs, the Dyneema stability ring provides precise tuning of the harness geometry. Loosen it, and SkyZen becomes more dynamic, transmitting thermal feedback instantly and allowing agile, responsive turns. Tighten it, and the geometry stabilises, providing higher pitch stability in rough or windy conditions,” say Nearbirds.

It comes with an inflatable protector (EN 1651) as well as an optional front-mounted reserve container. It is available in one size.

harnesses-nearbirds.com