Mac Para release lightweight EN-A Aravis

Mac Para say their new hike-and-fly paraglider, the Aravis, is one of the highest performing lightweight EN-A paragliders available on the market.

It will be available in six sizes. The four larger sizes will have EN-A certification, and the smaller ones B and C. It’s aimed at a wide range of pilots, and intended to be a “simple and reliable” lightweight wing.

It’s made from double-coated Porcher Skytex 27 with Skytex 32 on the leading edge. It has all the latest design features, including triple positive 3D shaping, negative 3D leading edge shaping and trailing edge mini ribs. Sheathed lower lines are easier to handle, while the upper galleries are unsheathed with optimised diameters.

Mac Para say the Aravis is really easy to launch, an important consideration for tricky take-off spots, and in flight it provides good feedback and light brake pressure. Passive safety is said to be “exceptional”.

Up to the middle of the weight range the Aravis is suitable for beginners; top of the weight range it is sporty and dynamic, and best for more experienced pilots. Because the wing loading is higher, the smaller sizes get EN B and C certification.

macpara.com