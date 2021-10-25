fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Mac Para release lightweight EN-A Aravis

Monday 25 October, 2021

Mac Para say their new hike-and-fly paraglider, the Aravis, is one of the highest performing lightweight EN-A paragliders available on the market. 

It will be available in six sizes. The four larger sizes will have EN-A certification, and the smaller ones B and C. It’s aimed at a wide range of pilots, and intended to be a “simple and reliable” lightweight wing.

Mac Para Aravis

 

It’s made from double-coated Porcher Skytex 27 with Skytex 32 on the leading edge. It has all the latest design features, including triple positive 3D shaping, negative 3D leading edge shaping and trailing edge mini ribs. Sheathed lower lines are easier to handle, while the upper galleries are unsheathed with optimised diameters.

Mac Para say the Aravis is really easy to launch, an important consideration for tricky take-off spots, and in flight it provides good feedback and light brake pressure. Passive safety is said to be “exceptional”.

Up to the middle of the weight range the Aravis is suitable for beginners; top of the weight range it is sporty and dynamic, and best for more experienced pilots. Because the wing loading is higher, the smaller sizes get EN B and C certification.

Mac Para Aravis

Mac Para Aravis specs

macpara.com

 

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK