fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Mac Para Pasha 7 tandem

Monday 9 May, 2022

Mac Para say the seventh generation of their Pasha tandem is all about the fun factor, “so tandem pilots look forward to their day’s work”.

They say it’s easy to launch and easy to land with better glide and speed than the predecessor. Light brake pressure and direct, responsive handling mean it’s easy to crank it into spiral dives or wingovers and exit safely.

The sail is 32g/m² Porcher Skytex with 38g/m² on the upper leading edge and the nitinol rods resist permanent deformation so it’s easy to pack. It is available in 39m² and 42m² sizes.

Mac Para Pasha 7 specs

macpara.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK