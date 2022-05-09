Mac Para Pasha 7 tandem
Monday 9 May, 2022
Mac Para say the seventh generation of their Pasha tandem is all about the fun factor, “so tandem pilots look forward to their day’s work”.
They say it’s easy to launch and easy to land with better glide and speed than the predecessor. Light brake pressure and direct, responsive handling mean it’s easy to crank it into spiral dives or wingovers and exit safely.
The sail is 32g/m² Porcher Skytex with 38g/m² on the upper leading edge and the nitinol rods resist permanent deformation so it’s easy to pack. It is available in 39m² and 42m² sizes.
macpara.com
