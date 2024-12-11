Mac Para unveil Colorado 2GT

Mac Para Colorado 2GT
Mac Para have launched a new high-performance paramotor wing, the Colorado 2GT. Aimed at experienced pilots looking for performance it’s an evolution of the Colorado 2, Mac Para’s “full-blooded” reflex wing.

However, the Colorado 2GT “isn’t just an upgraded version,” say Mac Para. “It’s the future standard for high-performance paramotor gliders.”

Mac Para’s manager and designer Petr Recek added: “I’ve done a lot of tests and I can see a real difference [in performance].”

Technology includes sophisticated risers with a PK system. The PK system, or Paap Kolar system, is a pulley system in paramotor wings that connects the trim and accelerator systems on the risers. It allows for faster acceleration and a higher top speed, while also increasing safety

Mac Para Colorado2 GT
Mac Para Colorado 2GT

Inspired by the Verve, the Colorado 2GT also features winglets on the canopy. These small but ingenious elements play a critical role in lateral stabilisation. “By automatically damping oscillations, they help the glider stabilise quickly. In challenging conditions, you’ll enjoy smoother, more stable flights, without being disturbed by turbulence.”

New risers contribute to an “effortless take-off” and “improve the glider’s performance across various trim settings, and enable faster acceleration when using the speed system.” Mac Para say this means you can easier shifting to higher speeds. “This is invaluable not only for long cross-country flights, but also for quick reactions to changing weather conditions or for sheer fun.”

The Colorado 2GT has an aspect ratio of 5.6 and is available in seven sizes (80kg-190kg) and three colour designs.

