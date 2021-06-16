Mac Para Elan 3: EN C

Mac Para’s new Elan 3 is an “easy and relaxed” EN-C cross-country wing for ambitious XC pilots.

It has 67 cells and an aspect ratio of 6.35, and was developed from their two-line EN-D Magus. Mac Para say they experimented with a hybrid 3/2-line design for the Elan 3, but reverted to three lines as it gave them the best characteristics for a nicely balanced glider with good feedback and a high degree of passive safety.

They say handling is somewhere between the Elan 1 and Elan 2 – sporty manoeuvrability but a bit more “suppressed” than the 2, with an emphasis on climbing performance.

It is a semi-light design, made from a mixture of Skytex 27 (bottom surface), 32 (top surface) and 38 (leading edge) cloths, and weighing 4.6kg in the smallest size. Mac Para say it has very easy launch characteristics, filling evenly even in nil wind, and it’s easy to manage in strong winds.

They say it’s moderately sensitive to weightshift, and brake travel is quite short with low to medium but progressive pressure. You don’t need a lot of outer brake while thermalling, which aids its climb performance.

The C-steering has a four-ring transmission system which changes the profile shape and corrects the angle of attack, but Mac Para say the wing requires minimal correction with the C risers in accelerated flight. It is available in six sizes in blue, lime and red.

