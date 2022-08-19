fbpx
The new-design, smooth-operating trimmers let you adapt your glide to the steepness of the terrain
Gear News

Little Cloud Spiruline Pro

Friday 19 August, 2022

Little Cloud have just released the Spiruline Pro speedflying glider. It is available in 8, 10 and 12m sizes and is based on the Spiruline mini wing, with some modifications for the high wing loading. 

The Spiruline Pro is for expert pilots, for strong-wind dune soaring and speedflying. Designer Tom Bordeau says:

“Speedflying wings are quite demanding in term of design as they will be flown with very high wing loading and they need to remain extremely balanced to offer the most intuitive control.”

Spiruline Pro logo

“Spicy – but not too hot!” say Little Cloud

The three Spiruline Pro sizes replace the Spiruline EZ 7.5, 9 and 12, but Tom says the Pro is a whole new experience. “The new shape is even more balanced, and the launch and rise are more straightforward. The Spiruline Pro handling is more progressive and more precise than its predecessor.”

The redesigned trimmers operate smoothly, allowing the pilot to easily adjust from deep-diving to gliding the flatter parts of their line.

Little Cloud Spiruline Pro specs

Littlecloud.fr

