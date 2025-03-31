Little Cloud launch Gracchio Mk3

Designing an accessible glider that’s fun to fly, safe to progress and with enough performance to keep the pilot motivated is a challenge, the team at Little Cloud admit. The Gracchio Mk3 is their solution – a “fun yet forgiving” wing aimed squarely at the progressing EN-B pilot.

The wing is a direct descendent of its predecessor and based on the same concept, just updated in line with new innovations. The aspect ratio is kept the same at 5.3 and the cell count is 49.

Features include a new aerofoil with “very high stability, even accelerated, and incredible glide”, mini ribs, a new line arrangement for better load spreading on the canopy and improved line consumption. Little Cloud claim the three-line set up actually consumes less metres of lines than a 2.5 liner.

On passive safety Little Cloud say it’s a “vague concept” but the wing has a high tolerance to stalls thanks to a large brake travel, strong pitch stability to prevent dives and a neutral, balanced flight. It weighs 3.7kg for the size 21.

The Gracchio Mk3 is aimed at progressing pilots. “It remains simple to fly with no overreaction, with easy take off and easy management in windy conditions,” say Little Cloud. “ Pitch stability makes ground handling easier, flying more simple and more peaceful.”

They add that it’s a “talky glider” that clearly indicates air quality, helping pilots to make good decisions and understand the environment. Although the wing is aimed at the EN-B, it is not certified – a deliberate choice. Only the EN 926-1 load test was done.

“We think this EN certification is not a guarantee of safety for the pilot,” they say. “In no case does this certification protect the pilot from flying incidents and accidents. These EN tests are done in calm air with initiated manoeuvres which do not show the behaviour of gliders in real life. Modern gliders are very collapse resistant and their behaviour after a flying incident in a rowdy air mass is very far from what EN tests are showing. We test our gliders in real life for hours and hours in order to evaluate their real capabilities and behaviours. ”

The Gracchio Mk3 is available in seven sizes from 20 to 27 and three “flashy colours”.

littlecloud.fr