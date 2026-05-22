Level Wings release parakite that “does it all”



Level Wings have released the Fierce, a parakite the manufacturer says can do it all – from carving steep snowlines to flying fast technical terrain to coastal soaring.

Previously, pilots have had to compromise with parakite wings that do not perform well speedriding and speedflying, say Level. But the Fierce changes all that. “It is the first true parakite engineered to excel in all disciplines — from carving steep snow lines, flying technical terrain, high-speed mountain descents and coastal soaring. The Fierce wing adapts seamlessly — giving you versatility without sacrificing performance. ”

It’s made entirely from Porcher fabrics. Leading-edge mini ribs create an ultra-clean aerodynamic profile for improved glide, speed, and efficiency, while netting over the leading edge reduces snow entry.

There are also sand tunnels to ensure you’re not flying with unwanted ballast at the beach. Large openings at the trailing edge make cleaning simple after ground contact.

In flight it is intuitive and powerful say Level. “The progressive brake feel provides constant feedback from top to bottom, giving you smooth control on launch, in flight, and during landing. The energy retention allows you to maximize play, recover speed easily and have a large flare range when needed. The result is a wing that gives clear feedback and predictable control, allowing pilots to push their lines with confidence.”

It is available in sizes 9, 10.5, 12, 14 and 16.

levelwings.com