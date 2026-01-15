Flare announce the new Bandit

Flare Bandit Parakite. Photo: Tristan Shu
It’s a “performance machine” say Flare. The latest parakite off the production line is the Bandit, a wing designed for coastal soaring and windy day adventures and aimed at advanced pilots. Features include a wide speed range, “ultra-responsive handling”, premium Dominico cloth for durability and minimal weight and Flare’s signature brake control.

Flare Bandit Parakite. Photo: Tristan Shu

“Born from the pursuit of performance, the Bandit is our purest expression of speed, efficiency, and control,” they say. “It is fully addictive, powerful, fast, and demands your full attention,” they add.

“With its high aspect ratio design, it slices through the sky with effortless glide and razor-sharp handling. Every line, every curve is engineered for those who demand more: more range, more response, more freedom.”

Flare say the Bandit is perfect for soaring coastal cliffs and dunes, foot-launch proximity flying, dynamic terrain runs and windy days.

Flare Bandit Parakite. Photo: Tristan Shu

Bandit is available in five sizes from 10 to 22 with deliveries beginning in early February. All pilots are encouraged to watch Flare’s tech and safety videos before flying.

